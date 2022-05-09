Manitoba government announces disaster aid relief as flood worries continue

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government is offering financial aid for flood victims as wet weather threatens to raise rivers again.

Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk says the province will activate a disaster financial assistance program that he expects will give out well over $10 million.

The money, to be cost-shared with the federal government, covers flood damage that cannot be covered by private insurance at home properties, municipalities and businesses.

Heavy snowfall and spring rain storms have left many parts of Manitoba flooded, and some 30 municipalities and First Nations are under local states of emergency.

The hardest-hit area is Peguis First Nation, where 1,600 people have been evacuated and hundreds of homes have been impacted by the swollen Fisher River.

The river has dropped in recent days, but with more rain in the forecast this week it is expected to rise again.

Feature image: Flooding in Peguis First Nation, Man., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski