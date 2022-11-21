Meet Aviva Canada’s new CFO

Nav Dhillon will join Aviva Canada as Chief Financial Officer, starting December 2022.

“I’m delighted to welcome Nav into Aviva’s executive leadership team,” Aviva Canada CEO Jason Storah said in an announcement. “Nav brings with him a broad range of experience in corporate strategy, investor relations and performance management and I’m looking forward to him playing a key role in our continued growth and success.”

Dhillon has served in senior leaderships roles in financial planning and analysis for RSA Canada Group and, most recently, as a vice president of Intact Financial Corporation, where he started in June 2021, according to LinkedIn.

In 2013, he started as a senior manager in E&Y’s insurance advisory practice serving clients across North America and Europe.

“I’m thrilled to join Aviva Canada, a fantastic brand within the Canadian marketplace,” Dhillon said of his new post. “I look forward to working with my colleagues across the business to help Aviva achieve its potential as a best-in- class operator for our customers, partners and shareholders.”