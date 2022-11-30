Meet BFL Canada’s new president

BFL Canada has appointed Lisa Giannone as president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

She succeeds Barry Lorenzetti who founded BFL in 1987. After a 35-year tenure as president and CEO, Lorenzetti will continue to serve as CEO and chairman of BFL’s board of directors.

“I am truly excited to have Lisa as our new president and COO. She excels in strategic planning and high-level negotiations and is more recognized explicitly for being creative at finding alternative and innovative solutions with insurers and clients. In addition, she is committed to building and developing high-performing teams while ensuring our BFL culture is present in everything we do,” Lorenzetti said in a press release.

Giannone will be the first woman president and CEO at BFL. She has been with BFL for 13 years and has served as regional vice president of eastern Canada since October of 2019.

A graduate of Concordia University with a double bachelor’s degree in business and finance & marketing, Giannone brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance brokerage industry. She has been involved in the design of insurance and risk management programs for several large Montreal-based companies with international operations, as well as the development of programs for various associations and groups.

Feature image provided by BFL Canada