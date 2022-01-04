Meet Chubb’s new Canadian leaders

Paul Johnstone is now Chubb Canada’s chief operating officer, while Melanie Wilcox will succeed him in his former role as the head of personal risk services in Canada.

“Paul and Melanie both bring extensive experience to their new roles,” John J. Alfieri, president of Chubb Canada, commented of the appointments.

“Paul has a diverse and accomplished career in the Canadian insurance market and brings broad perspective and deep market insight to today’s challenges and opportunities,” added Chris Maleno, senior vice president of Chubb Group, and division president of Chubb North America Field Operations. “His strong background and leadership experience is an ideal fit for this new role and positions him well to further broaden our footprint in Canada.”

Johnstone has close to 27 years of experience in the Canadian insurance market, spanning the reinsurance and P&C sectors. Prior to ACE’s acquisition of Chubb in January 2016, he served as senior vice president of Canada Personal Risk Services (PRS), where he oversaw the modernization of PRS’s operating systems and strategic expansion of Chubb’s distribution. He joined Chubb in 1994 as an associate in commercial insurance.

In his new role, Johnstone will be responsible for the insurer’s retail property and casualty insurance business, including its high net worth personal lines segment in Canada. He will also oversee the businesses accident and health offerings for Canadian-based clients, who are served by independent brokers and agents through Chubb’s four Canadian branches.

Johnstone will also support Chubb Canada’s strategic priorities and information technology, including architecture, with a focus on increased digitization. This will be in concert with further strengthening key relationships with distribution partners throughout the region.

Wilcox joined Chubb in 2000 as an associate in personal lines underwriting. Since that time, she has held progressive leadership roles in PRS, with a focus on marketing, business development, and in leading Chubb’s digital efforts for PRS. Throughout her career, she has supported strategic initiatives influencing product development, distribution management, brand building, and digitization. She has developed and implemented a range of marketing and communications strategies.

Succeeding Johnstone in his former role, Wilcox will lead all strategic initiatives and oversee underwriting, marketing, business development, operations, and risk consulting teams to support efforts in meeting the insurance needs of Canadians.

