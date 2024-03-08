Michele Carver | Insurance Brokers Association of BC (IBABC)

Michele Carver, President, Insurance Brokers Association of BC (IBABC)

“I originally wanted to be a veterinarian,” says Michele Carver, president of the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia (IBABC), and manager of agency compliance for The British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA). “I worked in veterinary clinics while in university, but I ran out of money.”

BCAA was right down the street from Carver’s home at the time. Her dad pushed her in that direction, so she joined the company. She has been there ever since, including while raising two children, now grown.

Focusing on family while trying to stay connected to opportunities at work was no easy task. It can be difficult for women, as they juggle priorities and as they age, to ensure they remain relevant.

“Over the last 12 years, I’ve thought, ‘If I don’t get on things, I’m going to lose traction,’” Carver shares. “I started purposefully doing a lot of networking and taking a lot of certifications to make up for my lack of a degree.”

Of course, Carver did not lose traction at all, extending her work beyond the walls of the BCAA about eight years ago by becoming involved with IBABC. Last year, she was first broker employee to step into the year-long role of president; and she will soon become the board’s chairwoman when a new nominee takes over as president of the association in May.

She is also involved with the Insurance Council of British Columbia as a non-voting member, doing a lot of committee work and sharing in discussions around things like changes to licensing.

“At IBABC, my mandate is to support our members to make sure they are as successful as possible,” says Carver. That includes, among other things, taking part in advocacy work and providing education. “I enjoy getting into offices and sitting with leaders and sharing what I know and what I am learning in my role.”

A collaborative leader who plays to her strengths, Carver still recommends relevancy and networking, within and outside of the insurance sector, for any woman looking to advance in the industry. She enjoys bringing people together, as well as ensuring her mentees connect to the right individuals to attain that coveted access to leadership roles as they work hard to build their careers.

“I believe when people are willing to share in this way, it elevates you and makes you feel like you belong, especially for women in this industry,” she says. “I think the men have had this all along.”

When Carver first entered the field, men assumed she was the secretary. Now, she says, “there are some fabulous leaders in the industry who are female, but I think we need to continue to encourage that. There is something to be said about providing opportunities and engaging people to participate.

“As for as the industry and my own company,” Carver continues, “I see lots of strides, and I attribute that to the younger women coming up behind us who are really pushing the buttons and not allowing things to continue as they were. That said, and I don’t want to get too political, I am horrified that, especially in North America, we are still looking at issues like limiting women’s reproductive choices.

“I know I am living in a country and a province that allow me so much freedom. So I don’t want to go out there saying, ‘We’ve made so much progress,’ and have that blanket [covering] what’s going on outside. I think it would do a disservice to a lot of women who have tried and failed because of the politics in their country if we do not make a statement.”

Having a voice, for Carver, means speaking up not just for herself and for women within the industry but for all women who may need to still be heard. This may be what best exemplifies her leadership style: someone who will not sit back and will always do whatever she can to make better things happen for everyone.