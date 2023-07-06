Mutuals group Collectivfide appoints head of M&A

Collectivfide Insurance Group has appointed Eric Walker as its head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Formed in 2019, Collectivfide’s shareholders represent mutual insurance companies in Ontario and across Canada. The company is committed to protecting the independent broker distribution channel.

“Eric’s expertise and proven track record in the M&A, valuation and operations consulting space is a tremendous value add to Collectivfide as we focus on growth, both organic growth throughout our existing network of broker partners and additional acquisitions,” says Tony Ngo, president and CEO of Collectivfide Insurance Group.

“As the Head of M&A, Eric will focus on enhancing our due diligence and M&A best practices as well as providing benchmarking and operational management expertise, allowing us to scale efficiently and effectively.”

Walker is a chartered business valuator, who the courts recognize as an expert in the valuation of brokerages. A founding partner of CW Partners LLP (now Baker Tilly WM LLP), Walker has been consulting with brokers for over 30 years. He was a senior manager at Ernst & Young for 10 years early in his career.

His range of expertise includes acquisitions and divestitures, succession planning, valuations, taxation, corporate finance and operations management consulting.

Related: M&A deals boost the volume of mutual insurers

“I have been a trusted advisor to countless business owners and entrepreneurs, insurance brokerages, managing general agents and their insurers,” Walker said of his appointment. “I have seen the M&A landscape change dramatically, with the pace of acquisitions accelerating at record levels, particularly over the past 18 months.

“Yet what remains unchanged is broker-owners wanting to ensure their staff and legacies are protected, and their operations continue to grow and thrive. Collectivfide takes that to heart and offers a unique value proposition based on the values of the Mutual Insurance community, and I’m incredibly excited to be a part of that.”

Walker has led various initiatives to support best practices in the Canadian insurance industry over the past few decades, including the Crystal Ball Conference on industry market conditions and developments, P&C brokerage compensation and operations benchmark surveys, a succession planning template publication and seminars, as well as a sales course for producers known as “TIPS.”

His educational credits include a Masters in Business Administration, Chartered Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Chartered Business Valuator.