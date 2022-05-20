NFP’s new executive leadership team in Canada

May 20, 2022 by Jason Contant
NFP Corp. has formed a new executive leadership team (ELT) in Canada.
The property and casualty brokerage, which also provides benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement advice, assembled the leadership team as the company continues to grow and expand in Canada.
NFP’s executive team will play a central role in building a unified, national business platform. Its members are as follows:
Haas says the formation of the ELT is an important step for NFP’s evolution in Canada. “Team members have a diversity of perspectives, business line expertise and geographic representation, which allows us to break down barriers for clients and provide them access to holistic solutions tailored to their dynamic needs.”
In addition to the corporate management team, operational ELT members include:
NFP’s chief people officer, Mary Steed, will help guide the ELT’s key initiatives. Steed drives NFP’s PeopleFirst agenda, partnering with NFP’s business leaders to ensure the strategies employed and programs offered attract, engage and retain top talent. She is also responsible for all human resources field operations, talent management, recruiting, and community and charity initiatives, among others.
