NFP’s new executive leadership team in Canada

NFP Corp. has formed a new executive leadership team (ELT) in Canada.

The property and casualty brokerage, which also provides benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement advice, assembled the leadership team as the company continues to grow and expand in Canada.

NFP’s executive team will play a central role in building a unified, national business platform. Its members are as follows:

John Haas, president

Scott Saddington, chief operating officer

Tara Carruthers, chief financial officer

Lesley Munk, associate general counsel

Greg Padovani, head of M&A.

Haas says the formation of the ELT is an important step for NFP’s evolution in Canada. “Team members have a diversity of perspectives, business line expertise and geographic representation, which allows us to break down barriers for clients and provide them access to holistic solutions tailored to their dynamic needs.”

In addition to the corporate management team, operational ELT members include:

Sally Hagan, benefits, retirement and group benefit MGA. Based in Toronto, Hagan joined NFP in 2017 and her career spans 23 years, with a specialization in mid-to-large group benefits consulting.

Greg Dunn, personal lines. Dunn joined NFP through the acquisition of Mass Insurance Brokers in 2018, where he was president and CEO. He is also based in Toronto, and has 26 years of industry experience.

Mark Wiens, mid-market and SME business lines. Based in Edmonton, Wiens joined NFP through the Foster Park acquisition in 2021, where he served as president since 1997 and successfully grew the company.

Evan Garner, complex risk solutions group. Garner joined NFP in 2021. He is based in Montreal and has 20 years of industry experience, serving the rail, aircraft manufacturing, forestry, power and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Mark Waxman, life & living benefits. Based in Toronto, Waxman joined NFP in Canada through the DOT Financial Corporation acquisition in 2008; he has 27 years of industry experience.

NFP’s chief people officer, Mary Steed, will help guide the ELT’s key initiatives. Steed drives NFP’s PeopleFirst agenda, partnering with NFP’s business leaders to ensure the strategies employed and programs offered attract, engage and retain top talent. She is also responsible for all human resources field operations, talent management, recruiting, and community and charity initiatives, among others.

