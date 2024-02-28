No evidence that RCMP data was extracted during recent cyberattack: commissioner

OTTAWA – The head of the RCMP said Tuesday there was no evidence to date that personal or operational information had been pilfered from the national police force’s systems during a recent cyberattack.

“Based on information that we’ve gone through, there’s no data that’s been extracted from the systems, which is the good news,” RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme said after being briefed on the security breach that targeted the force’s networks.

The RCMP said last Friday it had launched a criminal investigation, calling a breach of that magnitude alarming.

Speaking after an event on Tuesday, Duheme said personnel worked around the clock on the weekend to probe the breach — efforts that were continuing.

The RCMP said last week it would work with Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cyberspy agency, to assess the scope of the breach.

