RIBO’s newest board member

Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO) has appointed Melissa Bajwa to its board.

Bajwa is currently the vice president of compliance and broker network operations with PROLINK, one of the largest independent brokerages in Canada.

She joined PROLINK in 2016 as a personal insurance manager. In 2020, she was appointed principal broker for the brokerage and the 30+ brokerages in the PROLINK broker network. PROLINK offers insurance for businesses, associations, groups and members, and independent contractors and professionals.

“Melissa is a respected insurance leader, mentor, and educator, with 18 years of industry experience in brokering, sales/service and compliance,” RIBO says of the appointment in a LinkedIn post. “RIBO appreciates the opportunity to have Melissa join its board, and for the leadership and contributions she will make towards helping the organization in its mission to ‘serve the public and regulate the profession.’”

RIBO also thanks George Longo, president and CEO of Excess Underwriting, for “his tireless attention, commitment, and contributions to RIBO during his three-and-a-half-year tenure on the RIBO board.”

Bajwa began as an insurance broker at TD Insurance Meloche Monnex shortly after obtaining her Honours degree in business/corporate communications from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., in 2004. She obtained her Certified Insurance Professional designation and gained leadership experience as a team manager at TD Insurance.

Bajwa is an instructor with the Insurance Institute of Canada. She is also a Career Connection ambassador and volunteers her time to promote the insurance industry with prospective students and career seekers.

“She is a strong mentor for women in the insurance industry, and plans to continue to educate, motivate, and inspire others within the industry,” RIBO says.

