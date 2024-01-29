Snowstorm forces cancellations in Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland

HALIFAX – Most schools across Nova Scotia are closed today after an overnight snowstorm moved into the province and headed to eastern Newfoundland.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast from Yarmouth in the south to Sydney in the north, as well as Pictou and Antigonish counties on the north shore.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for this morning in western counties, but the snow is expected to continue piling up in the eastern half of the province this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the winds are expected to pick up this afternoon across Nova Scotia, causing reduced visibility over exposed areas during the afternoon rush hour in urban areas.

As well, the afternoon sailings for the ferries that link Nova Scotia with southwestern Newfoundland have been cancelled.

In eastern Newfoundland, schools will be closing early today and a provincial byelection has been postponed in anticipation of the storm, which is expected to dump up to 25 cm of snow on the Avalon Peninsula as winds gust at up to 80 km/h.

“While the snow (over the Avalon) will become heavy at times and begin rapidly accumulating this afternoon, the strong winds and blowing snow will not arrive until this evening,” Environment Canada say in a winter storm warning. “Prepare for very poor driving conditions during the evening commute today.”

Feature image by iStock.com/shaunl