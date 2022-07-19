Storm causes property damage in southeast Alberta

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Alberta Emergency Alert says a storm has caused damage to homes and vehicles in the southeastern corner of the province.

It initially called it a tornado, but now says it was a storm with dangerous and damaging winds around Highway 523, which is west of Medicine Hat, Alta.

RCMP say they received reports of a possible tornado touching down on Highway 3, which runs southwest of the city, overturning a motorhome, but they say there are no reports of injuries or missing people.

Police say several road closures remain in place throughout Cypress County and motorists and the public are asked to avoid the area.

The City of Medicine Hat said on social media that a number of power lines along the northwest side of the city were affected, knocking out electricity to approximately 7,600 customers.

The city also says Echo Dale Park saw significant damage and has been closed to the public.

Environment Canada had several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in effect Monday afternoon for areas across southern Alberta, although some warnings were lifted later in the day.

