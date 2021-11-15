truMobile eases the broker workload, improves customer accessibility

Trufla Technology is a Canadian InsurTech built by brokers for brokers, a fact that justifies their biggest goal — empowering brokers. Trufla challenged the need for an innovative solution and created a tool that brought the broker experience to the next level. Emerging from that vision is an offering of their most dynamic tool, truMobile, for free.

Why truMobile puts the Broker First

“Brokerages serve as the most effective and valuable method of distributing and servicing insurance. We are committed to ensuring brokerages have the most powerful tools available at no cost, no strings attached,” said Sherif Gemayel, CEO, Trufla Technology. By putting the broker first, Trufla doubles down on proving why brokers are the best way to purchase and service insurance.

What is truMobile?

truMobile is a mobile app and data-driven platform that provides a direct communication channel between a brokerage and its customers and offers actionable insights into a brokerage’s data. The tool also creates efficiencies for brokerages through automation and client-driven policy management capabilities.

The truMobile platform also frees up a broker’s time to find cross-selling opportunities, deliver quick quotes, and identify retention risks. By offering the mobile app for free to brokers, we empower them to engage with their clients like never before.

A Renewal Indicator for Brokers: Building Trust and Retention

A first in the industry, Broker X-Ray is slated as the most sought after truMobile feature. Introduced with the truMobile premium package, Broker X-Ray hands brokers a renewal indicator tool that uses data intelligence to drive decisions on policies and risks for client renewal.

The platform allows brokerages to get the status of each client’s policy details and renewal statistics and a bird’s eye view of where they stand in the market.

Designed to improve retention by using advanced AI, Broker X-Ray delivers a segmented report of clients at risk of being lost on renewal and zeros in on the lowest price clients can obtain in the market.

To learn more about Broker X-Ray:

360° Platform Streamlines Messaging

truMobile’s integrated 360 ° Communications Platform provides automated and customized messaging (emails, push notifications and SMS) which permits brokers to interact with their clients wherever and whenever they want on any device.

Two-Way BMS Integration

truMobile’s upcoming two-way integration with Powerbroker will make the powerful tool an even more seamless experience with data and activities syncing between both systems, ensuring your BMS is your source of truth. Other BMS integrations are in the works.

Data: The Key to Strengthening the Broker Channel

Trufla has one of the largest anonymized data insurance sets in the industry. The truMobile app is a fantastic way for the broker channel to pool insights and data to improve their products, learn more about their customers, boost retention, and encourage brokers to build a profitable book of business.

Security for All Products

truMobile’s technology, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), not only provides Trufla with the ability to scale quickly but offers one of the most secure environments to protect a brokerage’s data.

With the average cost of a data breach at $3.86 million (IBM), security is vital for the insurance industry. Trufla’s product security suite includes two-factor authentication (2FA), data encryption and other multi-factor authentication (MFA) systems which ensure a reduction in data breaches, phishing attacks and builds stronger passwords.

What’s Next

Claim your Free App Now: