Will polarization kill water cooler chat at Canada’s brokerages?

A polarized social and political climate means one-third of employees at P&C brokerages across Canada avoid conversations about controversial subjects while at work, Canadian Underwriter’s 2024 Brokerage DEI survey finds.

The survey asked respondents about numerous aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues faced by insurance brokerage firms. The research, now in its third year, was made possible with the support of Sovereign Insurance.

In response to a new question for 2024’s survey, nearly half (49%) of brokers say polarization impacts their work life in some way. And 59% at firms with no diversity in their leadership reported impacts, as opposed to 26% at firms that lead on that front.

Comments from survey respondents acknowledge the cumulative effects of COVID-19, the related restrictions, controversy over vaccines and other stressors on the mental health of both those in the brokerage community and Canadian society generally. Divisiveness emerging over the past several years is apparent in comments from respondents across broad age ranges.

“Polarization is the point of DEI. [It’s a] Big Finance distract-and-divide strategy,” says one millennial male respondent. A woman Gen X respondent notes, “The snowflakes have taken over the world, unfortunately.” And a Gen Z in a large Ontario city simply tells the survey, “Woke, do your job.”

Still, amid the controversy, it’s important to note more than half (51%) of broker respondents say their work lives are not impacted by polarization. And all respondents ranked ‘no impact’ at Number 1, regardless of the level of diversity reported by their companies.

A shift in who’s applying for job openings at brokerages may factor into why half say they don’t experience polarization.

“We know people will vilify those they do not know. But when your neighbour or workmate is gay, or of colour, that goes a long way to combating these thoughts as you realize they are the same as everyone else,” notes one under-50 respondent in a large Ontario city. “Our hires are younger [and] more diverse than ever, because we hired the right people, not just the white people.”

Of those who do feel impacts, 34% say they self-censor and avoid talking about controversial topics at work and 11% say they now interact less frequently with colleagues. Those two options rank second and third among respondents working at brokerages at all levels of diversity.

“My office is unique in that we can discuss issues,” says a Gen X woman respondent at a large Ontario firm. “We do self censor, as we would outside of work to a degree, probably.”

Beyond self censorship, 6% of respondents report feeling they either can’t be themselves at work, are more anxious when socializing, or dread coming to the office. “I mostly work from home as I do not feel safe in the present work environment,” says a female respondent in a large Western city.

Can we talk?

Another new question for 2024’s survey asks whether brokerage employees participate in conversations about polarizing subjects while at the office. Just 2% of respondents say they do so ‘all the time’ and only 8% say they often discuss such topics.

That contrasts sharply with the 66% who tell the survey they rarely or never address such controversies while at work, and the 25% saying they only sometimes enter into those conversations.

“Those topics are like a swimming pool,” says a male Gen X respondent at a large Ontario firm. “You can jump in, dip your toes, watch from a distance – or walk away from the pool.”

Another from the same age group adds, “As senior management, there are times when I have to excuse myself from certain conversations; or have to have a different level of caution.”

While those at firms with no diversity in senior leadership are most likely to engage in polarizing discussions (14% say they always or often do), that percentage is still far below the 58% at such firms saying they rarely or never speak to controversial subjects.

Rising workloads may be keeping a lid on controversy, notes a woman Gen X broker out West. “Our office is so busy that we don’t have time to socialize,” she tells the survey. “Our clients are non-stop from nine until five and everyone is so tired at the end of the day that they are running for the door to go home.”

Feature image by iStock.com/timnewman