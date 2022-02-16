Zurich pairs with Blink for flight-disruption cover

With airplane trips forecast to increase post COVID-19, travellers will want to know if they’ll get where they’re going – and if they have coverage options when flights get cancelled.

That’s the logic behind a new partnership between Zurich Canada and Blink Parametric to provide flight disruption cover to Zurich Canada policyholders and offer real-time, worldwide support to travellers.

Here’s how it will work. When travellers register flight details, Blink Parametric’s platform will monitor those flights in real-time and automatically notify people about delays or cancellations. If there’s a disruption they’ll be offered service choices, within their policy terms, to alleviate the consequences.

“Our alliance with Blink Parametric adds a truly novel protection,” said Sanjeewa Goonetilleke, Zurich Canada’s assistant vice president, travel insurance. “We are now offering a seamless service to assist stranded or delayed travellers by providing them with service options on their phone in real time to help make things a little easier.”

She added the newly branded “Zurich Flight Assistance” service will be offered through Zurich Canada brokers to travel suppliers and, ultimately, consumers.

Blink’s platform is designed to process high-frequency, low-severity claims when travellers need immediate, real-time claim resolutions.

