Zurich Resilience Solutions in Canada adds new executive talent

Zurich Canada is growing Zurich Resilience Solutions (ZRS) in Canada, adding Scott Thomas to the team as the head of ZRS for Canada and Chris Snider as head of sales and distribution.

“This investment in ZRS Canada talent is an exciting step on our journey to be a customer-led organization,” said Saad Mered, Zurich Canada CEO. “For his part, Scott brings more than 30 years of experience at Zurich and a wealth of knowledge to his new role. He is a tremendous leader, and I’m confident he will take ZRS to the next level.”

Zurich Insurance Group launched ZRS in the United States and several other countries in January 2021. ZRS launched in Canada this year with ambitious plans for growth.

The ZRS initiative provides businesses with advisory services, solutions and tools to build resilience to an evolving and interconnected risk landscape. The goal is to help clients identify exposures, reduce potential losses, improve safety and effectively manage loss control programs.

Thomas has held various previous roles at Zurich, including five years as head of Risk Services Canada, and a three-year international assignment in Zurich, Switzerland, as the global capability and technical manager for Zurich Risk Engineering.

For the past two years, Thomas has been head of human resources for Zurich Canada. He is experienced in leading global technical projects and teams, as well as workforce management initiatives and global training curriculum development.

Snider will lead a Canadian distribution and customer management team. With more than 20 years of experience in insurance risk management, He will be engaging directly with customers to provide risk engineering services that go beyond what they may currently receive.

“Chris’s reputation is well known in the business resilience community as a skilled salesperson, customer advocate and technical leader,” Mered said. “He is integral to the success of this highly-qualified team that is recognized in the market for delivering high-quality risk control and engineering services.”

