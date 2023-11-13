BrokerLink completes triple acquisition

BrokerLink has expanded its well-established footprint in the Greater Toronto Area with the acquisition of brokerages All-Risks Insurance (Burlington), Dowhaniuk Insurance and Heinsoo Insurance.

BrokerLink announced Monday it completed the asset acquisition of Solutions Financial PCC Inc., operating as All-Risks Burlington on Oct. 1. Effective Nov. 1, it also acquired the shares of Hamilton, Ont.-based Dowhaniuk Insurance Brokers Inc. and Toronto-based Heinsoo Insurance Brokers Ltd.

With these acquisitions, BrokerLink has now completed 19 M&A deals so far this year.

All-Risks Insurance Burlington office has provided insurance solutions to the surrounding community since 2009, offering a broad array of home, auto and business insurance tailored to the unique needs of customers.

For its part, Dowhaniuk Insurance has provided coverage for personal and commercial insurance customers for more than 20 years. It offers personal home (homeowners, property, condo and tenants) and auto (cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles), as well as life and commercial insurance.

“The professionals at Dowhaniuk Insurance have decades of combined experience and extensive knowledge of the Greater Toronto Area, which helps the team understand specific customer needs and provide expert advice,” BrokerLink said in a press release.

As a family owned and operated business, Heinsoo Insurance has served the GTA for more than 70 years. The brokerage offers personal auto, property and complex commercial risk coverage as well as financial services.

“I’m confident that our customers will benefit from BrokerLink’s customer-driven approach, and its network, scale and access to new technologies,” said brokerage president Tom Heinsoo.

BrokerLink has more than 200 branches and 3,400 employees across Canada, and has acquired numerous Ontario brokerages over the years. “The company sees a strong future in this region and looks forward to helping new and existing customers as it grows.”

BrokerLink’s most recent Ontario acquisitions include Rick Beer Insurance and AAimsafe Insurance. Brockville-based Rick Beer Insurance offers home, auto, tenant, business, marine, farm and pet insurance; AAimsafe Insurance’s offerings include home, auto and business insurance.

Other Ontario acquisitions this year include Donnell Insurance and T.K. WoodMar Insurance & Financial Group Inc. in Burlington, Icon Insurance Brokers Ltd. in Toronto, P. J. Faulkner Insurance Ltd. in Barrie, and G. Kranz Insurance & Real Estate Limited in the Ottawa Valley.

