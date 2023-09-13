BrokerLink continues expansion with Atlantic Canada acquisition

BrokerLink continues its growth in Atlantic Canada with the acquisition of Nova Scotia-based brokerage Roger E. Strum Limited.

Headquartered in Windsor, N.S., Strum Insurance has offered professional guidance for home, auto, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, boat and business insurance for more than 80 years. The brokerage is a fourth-generation, family-owned business.

“We’re excited to welcome [Strum Insurance president Johnathan Strum] and his team of talented insurance professionals to BrokerLink,” Gina McFetridge, BrokerLink’s vice president, Atlantic, said in a press release Tuesday.

“This acquisition allows us to build new relationships in Windsor, Lunenburg and New Waterford and serve more customers in Bridgewater, where we have an established BrokerLink branch.”

Strum Insurance has 26 employees and more than 8,000 clients, the brokerage said on its website. In addition to P&C insurance, Sturm Insurance also offers travel and life and health insurance, including disability and mortgage insurance.

BrokerLink has acquired numerous Atlantic Canada brokerages over the year, including McTague Insurance, Bluenose Insurance, Current Maritime, South Coast Insurance, Macdonald Chisholm Trask Insurance (MCT) and Archway Insurance. (McFetridge, the former president of Archway Insurance, joined the senior management team at BrokerLink following BrokerLink’s acquisition of Archway in August 2021.)

The acquisition of Strum Insurance, effective Sept. 1, brings BrokerLink’s total number of acquisitions to 13 so far this year. “We continue to be a strong investor in the areas we operate and are always ready to chat with broker principals who are thinking about the future of their brokerage,” the brokerage said.

During August, BrokerLink closed the acquisitions of three brokerages: Alberta-based Vegreville Insurance Ltd. and Ontario-based Rick Beer Insurance Inc. and AAimsafe Inc.

Vegreville Insurance has served the Alberta town of the same name since 1971, offering home, auto, commercial, farm and life insurance.

Rick Beer Insurance, located in Brockville, Ont., has offered home, auto, tenant, business, marine, farm and pet insurance to customers in Brockville and surrounding areas since 2018. AAimsafe Insurance, based in Mississauga, Ont., helps customers in the city and surrounding areas find coverage for their homes, vehicles, businesses and more.

Feature image by iStock.com/Maks_Lab