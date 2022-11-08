BrokerLink starts the month with 3 new M&A deals

BrokerLink continues to expand in Ontario and Alberta with the acquisition of three more brokerages in those provinces.

The Intact Financial Corporation subsidiary acquired D.G. Smith Insurance Brokers and Teck Insurance Brokers Limited (both Ontario-based) and Robinson Insurance Centre of Alberta, all of which closed Nov. 1.

“All three acquisitions enable BrokerLink to contribute to additional communities and offer insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of new and existing customers,” BrokerLink said in a press release.

Established in 1981 and based in Uxbridge, Ont., D.G. Smith Insurance offers a wide range of products, including home, auto, motorcycle, business, commercial general liability and farm insurance. Employees will continue to serve their community as part of BrokerLink.

Teck Insurance has been serving the Kirkland Lake and neighbouring communities in northern Ontario — from Temiskaming Shores to Timmins — since 1960. The brokerage provides a variety of personal and commercial insurance, including home (and home-based business), auto, tenants, cottage and seasonal properties, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, aviation, farm, forestry and mining, among others.

For its part, Robinson Insurance has served the Redcliff, Medicine Hat and surrounding areas in southern Alberta for 25 years. Robinson Insurance offers home, auto, business, tenants and condo insurance.

“We admire the strong ties these brokerages have in their communities and are excited to welcome our new team members to the BrokerLink family,” said Michael Stack, BrokerLink’s vice president of acquisitions, in the release. “We plan to continue building relationships in Uxbridge, Kirkland Lake, Redcliff and the outlying communities, as we extend our knowledge and expertise to new and existing customers.”

Not including the latest three acquisitions, BrokerLink has already acquired 20 other brokerages this year. The most recent (effective Oct. 1) were Ontario brokerages L&M Dallaire Insurance Ltd. and Cryderman Insurance Brokers Ltd., which both offer personal and commercial insurance.

The other brokerages include:

Alberta: Crowsnest Insurance, Bow Valley Insurance, Tailor Made Insurance, and Maple Insurance

Ontario: DPM Insurance Group, Blair Insurance, A&A Insurance, Greg Kelly Insurance, Rice Inc., Nickel City Insurance Brokers, Atto & Associates Insurance, Insurance Executives, Goodison Insurance, J. W. Davis Insurance Brokers, and Kuhn & Associates Insurance and Financial Services.

Atlantic Canada: McTague Insurance, Bluenose Insurance, and Current Maritime.

BrokerLink is one of Canada’s largest P&C brokerages with more than 3,000 employees and more than 200 branches across the country.

Feature image by iStock.com/alphaspirit