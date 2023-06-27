Meet CBN’s latest member brokerage

Ontario-based My Insurance Broker (MIB) has joined the Canadian Broker Network (CBN).

Based in Richmond Hill, MIB offers a variety of insurance products including home (as well as cottage and condo insurance), auto (Uber insurance, online auto quotes, motorcycle and RV), watercraft, business, travel and life and health insurance. The brokerage serves all of Ontario, with offices located in the Greater Toronto Area and southern part of the province.

By joining CBN, MIB will continue to operate independently while gaining the benefits, scale and competitive advantage necessary for success, CBN chairman Andrew Kemp said in a release. CBN offers independent, employee-owned brokerages these opportunities.

“We are thrilled to join Canadian Broker Network as we look to scale into new territories and becomes a more commercially driven brokerage,” said MIB president Rishi Jaitley. “With the vast support of Canadian Broker Network and its added benefits, such as data aggregation and unique product solutions, we look forward to continue learning and growing, and finding niche segments to deliver even greater value to the communities we serve.”

CBN celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022. By 2017, it achieved $1 billion in combined premiums among its membership.

Today, brokerages in the network represent more than $2 billion in property and casualty insurance premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services. CBN has more than 100 offices and 2,000 employees across Canada.

Feature image by iStock.com/ArLawKa AungTun