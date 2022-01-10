Top 5 Canadian brokerage just got bigger

Navacord Corp. has just partnered with Group Lockhart Inc., PGI Financial, and Maritime Group Benefits.

Navacord’s brokerages offer commercial and personal insurance, surety, employee benefits, and retirement consulting. Ontario-based Group Lockhart Inc. and PGI Financial specialize in local small- to mid-sized corporate clients in the hospitality and auto-dealership sectors.

“The expertise and relationships that both PGI and Group Lockhart bring with them are a powerful complement that also allow us to provide a vital service to recovering sectors of our economy that are demanding expert advice as they navigate a changing environment for their employees and customers,” T. Marshall Sadd, executive chairman of Navacord, says in a press release.

New-Brunswick-based Maritime Group Benefits offers retirement and benefit plan design. This is the latest of Navacord’s ventures in the group retirement and benefits sector, and their latest expansion into eastern Canada.

“MGB has built a strong reputation and business that reinforces the power and importance of local-touch service in Canada’s distinct regional markets,” Shawn DeSantis, president and CEO of Navacord, comments in a press release.

This marks the first of Navacord’s partnerships in 2022 and follows several acquisitions from the previous year, including: Allwest Insurance, LL Renaissance, GNK Insurance Services Inc., Penmore Benefits Inc. And Lynn Valley Insurance, to name a few.

Feature image by iStock.com/howtogoto