Not addressing diversity issues creates risk for brokers, survey finds

Nearly all Canadian brokers agree addressing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues is linked to business success, according to a late 2021 Canadian Underwriter online survey of 208 brokers across Canada, made possible with the support of Sovereign Insurance.

It found 91% agree brokers see DEI practices as important.

Organizations with no diversity within their senior leadership, however, were less likely to take that view. And 19% of firms in that category believed they could be successful without addressing diversity. Noted one respondent with 20 years in the business: “We hire based on best qualified. See no risk in that.”

But the 91% of brokers who said failure to address diversity harms business outcomes cited several concerns:

Losing good employees – 47%

Losing access to the best new talent – 46%

Reputational risk and image management – 32%

Risk of homogeneity or group think – 30%

Losing clients or customers – 28%

Falling behind the competition – 21%

Risk of overconfidence or loss of creativity – 17%

More than three quarters (77%) of brokers said their firms provide some level of encouragement for diverse applicants. Again, the number is higher (97%) for firms with diverse leadership.

The most frequently mentioned methods are highlighting diversity on the firm’s career site (27%) and within job descriptions (22%), and advertisement of open positions through diverse channels and job boards (23%).

What’s more, 21% of brokers said their firms strive to create diverse hiring and interview panels.

Eighty-four per cent of employees surveyed at most Canadian brokerages said their firms engage in practices aimed at encouraging diverse talent, including:

Flexible work hours and days, and working from home – 51%

Celebrating anniversaries and milestones – 47%

Onboarding processes designed to make new employees feel welcome and valued – 45%

Investing in training – 38%

Leadership promotions from within – 32%

Regular check-ins with leadership and supervisors – 29%

Competitive compensation that keeps pace with other offers – 29%

Exit interviews to understand why people leave – 25%

Compensation reviews to ensure pay equity – 24%

Toxic hires are terminated, regardless of level or other value to the organization – 20%.

