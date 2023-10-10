Next up in Navacord’s merging spree

Navacord brokerages Allwest Insurance and Waypoint Insurance Inc. will be merging under the Waypoint banner, effective Nov. 1.

The two B.C. brokerages are joining forces to combine the strengths and expertises of both companies, Navacord said in a press release.

“Waypoint brings a wealth of experience and national relationships, allowing Allwest to access new markets, negotiate preferred arrangements, and leverage additional resources in both the personal lines and commercial lines sectors.”

Allwest’s expertise is in auto, home and business insurance. The brokerage provides auto insurance and leasing for high-end dealerships, and home insurance for high net worth clients across B.C.’s lower mainland. Allwest also offers commercial solutions for small-to medium-sized businesses. The brokerage has a total of five offices located in Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, Langley and Surrey.

Founded in B.C. more than 150 years ago, Waypoint offers business, personal and auto insurance policies and has more than 20 locations across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Two hundred and seventy-five staff members service more than 150,000 policies.

“By joining forces with Waypoint, we can further elevate our ability to meet and exceed client expectations,” Allwest COO James Beaulieu said in the press release. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior client service.”

This latest merger marks a spree for Navacord.

The news follows Navacord’s recent merger of Henderson Insurance, Hoffmann Kool Insurance, and Life Line Brokers in Saskatchewan. The three brokerages joined forces as HK Henderson, effective Nov. 1.

Plus, Waypoint absorbed Vancouver Island-based Harbord Insurance on Sept. 1.

