Swiss Re Corporate Solutions names new head of Canada

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed James Gasco head of Canada for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, effective Sept. 1, 2023.

Gasco succeeds Adrian Hall, who moves to London to become Head UK, Ireland, South Africa, and EMEA Wholesale for Swiss Re. Gasco will report to Katie McGrath, CEO of North America for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

“With his strong leadership experience, established customer and broker relationships, and deep market knowledge, I am confident that James is ideally positioned to drive Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ continued growth in the Canadian market,” McGrath commented.

Gasco has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, and more than six years of experience at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. Most recently, at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, he served as head of property and specialty insurance in Canada, where he led the team for property, energy and engineering and construction insurance.

“Over the past three years, he has been instrumental in expanding Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ presence in Toronto and Western Canada, delivering significant growth and profitability,” the company announced in a press release.

“Mr. Gasco recently joined the executive committee of the Canadian branch of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Insurance Company of America. Earlier in his career, he was principal underwriter at Temple Insurance (Munich Re) and principal broker at Aon Reed Stenhouse.”

Based out of Toronto, Gasco will join the North America regional management team and continue to serve as a member of the Canada management team for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. His role will be to drive strategic direction and build Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ presence in the Canadian market.

In Canada, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has offices in Toronto and Vancouver, as well as servicing capabilities in Montreal.