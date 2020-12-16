AXA XL brings in new Canadian country manager

Renato Rodrigues is AXA XL’s new country manager for Canada, the Paris-based insurer announced Wednesday.

Rodrigues (pictured), who previously led AXA XL’s Latin American insurance business, will be moving to Toronto from Sao Paulo, Brazil, once the COVID-19 restrictions enable him and his family to relocate.

Rodrigues “has extensive experience leading international commercial insurance across the Americas. He is a fantastic team leader and brings a wealth of knowledge in commercial P&C insurance and overall business strategy which will support our growth objectives in Canada,” Joe Tocco, AXA XL’s CEO of the Americas, said in a release announcing the appointment.

In 2019, XL Group placed third in Canada’s aircraft insurer market (behind Lloyd’s and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty), with 12.7% market share, according to the Canadian Underwriter’s 2020 Statistical Guide.

Until two years ago, AXA XL was known as XL-Catlin. Paris-based AXA acquired Bermuda-based XL Group PLC in 2018. XL had acquired Catlin Group in 2015.

At its Canadian operation, Rodrigues succeeds Glen Hopkinson, who was interim Canadian country manager reporting to Tocco.

“I want to express gratitude to Glen (Hopkinson) for stepping up to lead the team while the search for the new leader took place these past few months. His commitment to our team has been essential to business continuity and overall success of our operations in Canada,” Tocco said Wednesday in a release.

Hopkinson was put in charge temporarily this past October to succeed Urs Uhlmann, who had been country manager since 2018. Before joining AXA XL, Uhlmann had been CEO of Zurich Canada.

XL Group placed 35th in overall the Canadian P&C market in 2019 with net written premiums of $323 million, according to Canadian Underwriter’s 2020 Stats Guide. It placed 10th in liability with 3% market share and $210.5 million in net premiums written.

Feature image courtesy of AXA XL