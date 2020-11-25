AXA XL names new chief agent

Glen Hopkinson is now interim country manager in Canada for AXA XL Insurance.

Urs Uhlmann had been AXA XL’s Canadian country manager from 2018 until this past October. On his LinkedIn profile, Uhlmann reports he is now “open for exciting opportunities.” He had been CEO of Zurich Canada from 2012 through 2017.

Bermuda-based XL Group PLC was acquired by Paris-based AXA in 2018 for about US$15 billion. (Separately, Intact Financial Corp. had acquired AXA’s Canadian operation in 2011).

Before the 2018 deal, XL Group had been operating in Canada as XL-Catlin.

Hopkinson (pictured above) was previously vice president and head of claims in Canada for AXA XL. He is now listed by the federal Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions as the chief agent in Canada for XL Specialty Insurance Company.

Paris-based AXA’s “who’s who” web page, as of Oct. 27, lists Hopkinson as interim Canadian country manager reporting to Joe Tocco, AXA XL’s CEO, Americas.

OSFI lists the chief agent in Canada for XL Reinsurance America Inc. as Gordon Goodman.

XL Group placed 35th in overall the Canadian P&C market in 2019 with net written premiums of $323 million, according to the 2020 Canadian Underwriter Statistical Guide. XL Group placed third in Canada’s aircraft insurer market (behind Lloyd’s and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty) with 12.7% market share. XL Group placed 10th in liability with 3% market share and $210.5 million in net premiums written.

In 2015, XL Group, then based in Ireland, acquired Catlin Group for US$4.1 billion. XL then moved its head office in 2016 to Bermuda and was going to market as XL-Catlin.

XL was formed in 1998 through the merger of Bermuda insurer EXEL Ltd. and reinsurer Mid Ocean Ltd.

