Former RSA exec Ince joins major Canadian P&C mutual

After a 25-year stint at RSA Canada, Donna Ince has joined Economical Insurance as vice president, personal insurance, regional operations.

Ince joined Economical Monday, a spokesperson for Waterloo, Ont.-based Economical told Canadian Underwriter Tuesday.

Ince worked at RSA Canada until October 2020, most recently as senior vice president, personal insurance. She was RSA Canada’s executive sponsor for diversity and inclusion.

At Economical, Ince will be responsible for the overall performance of its personal insurance business plans for all regions in Canada. “In addition, she will be overseeing Petline Insurance and will be working with key stakeholders for Vyne and Sonnet Insurance,” the Economical spokesperson said Tuesday.

Sonnet is the direct-to-consumer insurer that Economical launched in 2016. Economical also continues to distribute home, auto and commercial insurance under its own brand through brokers. Vyne is a quoting and workflow technology that Economical developed for its brokers.

Before RSA Canada appointed Ince to senior vice president of personal insurance in 2013, she held several other roles with RSA Canada, including director of integration of GCAN, director of claims for the Ontario region, and director of integration for Canadian Northern Shield, among others.

Economical CEO Rowan Saunders is a former CEO of RSA Canada. Saunders replaced Karen Gavan as CEO of Economical in 2016.

Before joining RSA Canada, Ince had been a senior examiner of P&C insurance at the federal Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI). Shortly after graduating from with a commerce degree, Ince worked at Deloitte Canada as a senior audit manager. She is a chartered professional accountant and chartered insurance professional.

Ince was president of the Insurance Institute of Ontario’s governing council from 2009 through 2015, and deputy chairperson of the Insurance Bureau of Canada’s Ontario committee from 2017 until 2020.