Intact Insurance names president

Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) has appointed Anne Fortin as president of Intact Insurance, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

In her new role, Fortin will have responsibility for the Quebec, West, Ontario and Atlantic divisions of Intact Insurance, the insurer said in a press release Thursday. She will report Louis Gagnon, CEO of Canada for IFC.

“I want to congratulate Anne on her appointment as president, Intact Insurance,” IFC CEO Charles Brindamour said in the release. “She is a key member of the IFC Operating Committee and a critical part of an executive team that has built a strong financial foundation and consistent outperformance for over a decade.”

Since 2021, Fortin has been the insurer’s executive vice president of direct distribution and chief marketing and communications officer, overseeing all direct-to-consumer operations in Canada and global marketing and communications functions. She joined Intact in 2011 as deputy senior vice president of marketing for direct distribution, and held progressively senior positions in the direct distribution business.

In 2018, Fortin was appointed senior vice president of direct distribution. She added chief marketing officer for national marketing operations to her responsibilities in 2019.

Prior to joining Intact, Fortin was vice president and managing director of FCB, one of the world’s largest networks of advertising and marketing communications agencies. Fortin headed FCB’s Montreal office. During her 18 years with the agency, she led marketing programs for clients in a wide range of fields including telecommunications, financial services and air transport.

Gagnon said Fortin has been instrumental in establishing Intact Insurance and belairdirect as two of Canada’s strongest brands. “Anne’s commitment to creating a positive customer experience and her vast operations background, coupled with her expertise in marketing and communications, make her uniquely suited to lead Intact Insurance as we continue to enhance products and services for brokers and customers,” he said.

There was recently another change in Intact’s executive ranks. The insurer announced in October that executive vice president Debbie Coull-Cicchini would retire Jan. 1, 2024.

Coull-Cicchini joined Intact in 2005 and was appointed EVP in 2018, where she remains responsible for Atlantic, western Canada and Ontario.

Feature image: Anne Fortin appointed President of Intact Insurance (CNW Group/Intact Financial Corporation)