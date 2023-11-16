Marsh McLennan creates new role for Canada and U.S. operations

Marsh McLennan has appointed Susan Potter as U.S. and Canada commercial officer, effective immediately.

“We are fortunate to have Susan assume this new role,” Pat Tomlinson, Marsh McLennan’s U.S. and Canada CEO, said of Potter’s appointment. “Her exceptional leadership experience, combined with her deep knowledge of Marsh and Mercer’s comprehensive suite of solutions and capabilities, will play a pivotal role in unlocking the full potential of Marsh McLennan’s offerings for our clients.”

Marsh McLennan is a global professional services firm advising in the areas of risk, business strategy, and people.

Worth more than $20 billion in revenue, the company has 85,000 employees in 130 countries.

Marsh McLennan is comprised of four businesses — Marsh (insurance broking and risk management solutions), Guy Carpenter (reinsurance and capital strategies), Mercer (health, wealth and career consulting and solutions) and Oliver Wyman (strategy, economic and brand consulting).

In her new role, Potter will be responsible for “driving client-centric initiatives that enhance Marsh McLennan’s ability to meet the evolving needs of clients throughout the U.S. and Canada,” a Marsh news release said. “She will work closely with teams across Marsh, Mercer, Guy Carpenter, and Oliver Wyman to ensure the delivery of exceptional client experiences as well as our deep industry knowledge and foster collaboration and innovation.”

Based in Washington, D.C., Potter will report to Tomlinson.

Potter brings more than 25 years of commercial and public sector consulting, management and leadership experience to her new position. She joined Mercer in 2019 as chief commercial officer for the U.S. and Canada, following a 25-year career at WTW.

Commenting on her appointment, Potter said, “I look forward to working with Pat and others across the company as we seek to deliver solutions that help our clients manage risks, optimize their workforce, develop winning health and benefits strategies and protect their assets in today’s complex business environment.”