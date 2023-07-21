Swiss Re names new Canadian head of property and specialty

Marc Ross will be the new head of property and specialty in Canada for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions effective Sept. 1, the company announced.

Ross’s appointment is aligned with the date James Gasco becomes head of Canada for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

Gasco will succeed Adrian Hall, who moves to the UK on Sept. 1 to become the head of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ UK, Ireland, South Africa and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and African) Wholesale division.

Ross will be responsible for the general property, energy property, and engineering and construction portfolios in Canada. Based out of Toronto, Ross will join the Canadian management team and report directly to Gasco.

“A proven team leader with a strong technical background and more than 18 years of underwriting experience, I am confident Marc is ideally positioned to help drive Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ continued growth in the Canadian market,” Gasco said in a letter to brokers announcing the appointment. “He and I will work closely over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our brokers and clients.”

Ross joined Swiss Re in 2019 and most recently served as its team lead for property in Central and Eastern Canada. Prior to that, he held various positions with Munich Re (Temple Insurance), including director of property ad Engineering risks. He has also worked at Aon and Aviva Canada.