Westland appoints industry veteran to new VP role

Westland Insurance has appointed senior industry executive Robert Beauchamp as its new vice president of Quebec operations.

Beauchamp will spearhead operations and drive growth in Quebec, the brokerage said in a press release. “This appointment marks Westland’s commitment to expanding its presence in the province and fostering even stronger relationships with Quebec clients, partners and communities.”

Beauchamp has more than 30 years of industry experience. Most recently, he was vice president of commercial lines in Quebec with NFP Canada. Prior to that, he served as president of Invessa, a company he founded in 2001 that is one of the largest property and casualty brokerages in Quebec.

He previously held other senior industry roles with Aviva Canada, CGU Insurance and SimplAssur.

“His proven leadership skills and deep understanding of the Quebec market make him an invaluable addition to Westland’s senior leadership team, as the organization focuses on its growth and creating elevated client experiences across Canada,” Westland said.

Westland’s president and CEO Jamie Lyons added that “with [Beauchamp’s] extensive industry experience and strategic vision, we’re confident that he’ll drive our expansion efforts in Quebec both organically and through acquisitions.

“He will also help us deliver even greater value to individuals, businesses, communities and partners that is more tailored to the unique operational and cultural aspects of Quebec.”

As the new vice president of Quebec operations, Beauchamp will be responsible for developing and executing strategic plans to enhance Westland’s presence in Quebec. He’ll oversee the expansion of the brokerage’s products, strengthen relationships with partners, and actively seek opportunities for growth within the region.

Westland, one of Canada’s largest independent insurance brokers, currently trades more than $3 billion of premium. The brokerage has made numerous acquisitions already this year, including in Quebec.

In February, Westland acquired specialist brokerage Niche Assurance. With locations in Mont-Tremblant, Saint-Sauveur and Montcalm, Que., Niche Assurance focuses on the more complex needs of the non-standard condo, residential and commercial markets — including seasonal and unique residential properties. It also serves the construction, hospitality and food-service sectors.

At the beginning of 2023, Westland acquired Montreal-based Assurances R. Legault, a family-owned, second-generation brokerage. It has been offering services to personal and business clients in French and English since 1980.