COVID-19: What this association wants its members to do during this time

The Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta is calling on its members to take necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including closing offices. The group is also temporarily shuttering its offices but will try to ensure members can still get their continuing education hours.

“The COVID-19 crisis is one that none of us could have anticipated, but we can take measures to ensure we protect ourselves,” IBAA CEO George Hodgson wrote in a message to his membership.

The IBAA is asking members to “take appropriate measures to distance yourself from the danger of the coronavirus.”

Hodgson said this includes not letting walk-ins into the office, and allowing staff to work from home. Other measures he recommends are cancelling unnecessary face-to-face meetings, and calling off travel for meetings.

He noted the association has cancelled its annual convention for this year. Plus, it is conducting conference calls instead of in-person meetings. Staff was told to work from home as of Mar. 17 with the hope of having them return on Apr. 1.

“We will, however, re-assess this date on Mar. 27 in the event we must extend it in order to protect everyone’s health,” Hodgson said. “Our staff will be available via email should you have any questions.”

Hodson said brokerages should use email or social media to post messages notifying staff and clients of measures being taken to protect against COVID-19. “Brokers have an opportunity to connect with customers and provide them with where to find appropriate loss prevention resources, which is what they count on us for,” he said.

Those concerned about continuing education credit hours will still be able to attend scheduled webinars. The group is offering a special price of $99 to members for all webinars booked between Apr. 1-30, but using the promo code 2020WEBDISC when registering.