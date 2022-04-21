Hub’s new hospitality cross-border practice leader

Karim Chandani is Hub International’s cross-border practice leader for its hospitality specialty.

Chandani previously held a role at Hub as vice-president of hospitality from 2019 to 2022. He has nearly 10 years’ experience in Hub’s hospitality and real estate specialties, working with hoteliers, retirement homes and real estate owners, along with large manufacturers.

He will work alongside Kim Gore, hospitality specialty practice leader.

“With Karim as lead, HUB has the footprint, experts that know the industry, and the collaboration to support our clients’ growing cross-border needs,” Gore says.

Chandani was awarded Business Person of the Year at North Vancouver’s Chamber of Commerce in 2003, and was named as one of Canada’s top brokers and one to watch in 2020 by Insurance Business Canada.

Other recent promotions among Hub’s Canada management team include: Barbara MacPhail, promoted to executive vice president of strategic initiatives Canada; Terri Boston, promoted to the newly-created position of regional president of employee benefits, retirement & life for Canada; and David Moon, promoted to a newly-created role as regional president of western Canada.

Hub also announced the launch of a digital choice platform to provide Canadian small businesses with competitive choices for commercial insurance, alongside Software-as-a-Service provider Acturis in March.

The multi-insurance carrier digital platform provides HUB’s small business clients in Canada with “quotes from multiple carriers, quote comparisons, digitize client information and underwriting data, and provide real-time updates from carriers on ratings and/or products.”

HUB’s initial focus will be on leveraging the platform for small businesses in retail, construction and professional services, which make up 40% of the Canadian market for small business. Other industry sectors will be added in 2023.