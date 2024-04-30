New president for Ontario brokers’ association

Dario Battista, president & CEO at isure, is the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario’s (IBAO) new president for the 2024-2025 term.

Battista joined IBAO as a board member in 2022 and has contributed to multiple IBAO working groups due to his expertise in marketing and technology.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play my part in [IBAO’s] mission while working alongside such a talented group,’ he said in an IBAO press release. “The association’s work is so important for the continued health of Ontario’s Broker Channel and ensuring the fair treatment of consumers.”

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ont., Battista’s brokerage won IBAO’s Brokerage of the Year award in 2021 and Innovator of the Year award in 2015. Prior to founding isure, he held successive positions at Belpac Capri Insurance Brokers Ltd., according to his LinkedIn profile.

He succeeds Suzanne Pountney, commercial lines manager at Ontario West and Bill Blaney Insurance Brokers, who is stepping in as IBAO chair.

New to IBAO’s board is Laura Higgins from Meadwell Mowat and Fennell, as director for the central east territory. She is joined by new IBAO director Crystal Underhill, who is director of operations and vice president of new business development at Reith & Associates.

Long-standing board members Joseph Carnevale and Greg Kruk have ended their terms.

Carnevale, area president of the GTHA at Gallagher, served an extended term as IBAO president for three years, and Kruk, principal broker at Sentinel Risk Insurance Group, served an extended term as IBAO vice president for three years.

“The contributions of both Joseph and Greg to the IBAO and Ontario’s Broker Channel are immeasurable,” said Brett Boadway, IBAO’s chief operating officer. “They helped guide us through many challenges, for which we cannot thank them enough.”

