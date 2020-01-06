NFP announces leadership changes for Canada

NFP, an insurance brokerage and consultant that provides property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement and individual solutions, recently announced leadership changes throughout Canada to support its rapid growth in the region.

NFP has grown its Canadian team to 750 employees since entering the market in 2008, generating more than $140 million of revenue annually. It offers its products through licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

Greg Padovani will serve as president of NFP in Canada, leading the company’s Canadian business. He joined NFP in 2017 at the start of its Canadian P&C expansion. He has played a central role in the development and integration of NFP’s Canadian operating platform, which has been a key growth driver.

John Belyea will service as chief operating officer of NFP in Canada, focusing on day-to-day operational activities and business integration. Marty Shaw will become chief strategy officer of NFP in Canada, working closely with NFP corporate leadership to identify acquisition opportunities and build the company’s Canadian life insurance and wealth management capabilities.

NFP also made the following appointments, further consolidating its P&C management team:

Greg Dunn to managing director of personal lines

Daryn McLean to managing director of commercial lines

Brian Timmis to managing director of the private client group

Domenic Tesone to managing director of transportation

Mandeep Singh to managing director of commercial insurance operations

“Greg, supported by the outstanding Canada team, is well-positioned to continue growing NFP’s capabilities, presence and relationships throughout Canada,” said Ed O’Malley, executive vice president, head of insurance brokerage and consulting at NFP.

NFP announced the acquisition of Elective Benefit Services Monday, a transaction that closed last June. Based in Waterloo, Ont., Elective Benefit specializes in group benefits and retirement planning. Elective Benefit’s president, Harold McAdam, has joined NFP in Canada as director. He will report to Dean Howard, managing director of benefits and retirement for NFP in Canada.

NFP has acquired a number of Canadian companies in the past few years, including Dalton Timmis Group in December 2017 and McLean Hallmark Insurance Group in July 2019.