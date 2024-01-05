Westland’s first deal of the year

Westland Insurance today rung in the New Year by acquiring two Alberta-based brokerages — Dyberg Insurance Inc. and Prairie Villa Insurance.

“Maintaining a firm local focus, [the two brokerages have] formed deep and lasting ties to their communities,” Westland commented in an announcement about the deals. “This strategic acquisition grows Westland’s distribution presence in Northern Alberta with a team of talented professionals who can support clients with personal, commercial, and farm insurance solutions.”

Established in 1953, Dyberg Insurance is a family-owned brokerage located in Edmonton, Alta. It has offered personal and commercial insurance services for more than 70 years. Dyberg will be integrated with Westland’s existing Edmonton operations.

According to the company’s LinkedIn page, president Karen Dyberg is a past-president of IBAA and past-director of Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC). Partner Scott Macinnis is a past member of the IBAA’s Professional Young Insurance Brokers.

Prairie Villa Insurance (PVI)’ is a full-service brokerage with home, auto, commercial and farm offerings. Established in 1973, PVI now has three offices across Northern Alberta’s Peace County — Grande Prairie, Sexsmith and Spirit River.

Feature image by iStock.com/metamorworks