What’s taking Canadian drivers’ eyes off the roads?

Canada’s well-worn roads are getting more dangerous.

Nearly half of Canadian drivers (46%) in a recent online survey say the nation’s roads are less safe today than they were a year ago. The study, conducted by Travelers Canada from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2024, received 1,000 responses from Canadians between ages 18 and 69.

What’s more, a majority of respondents admitted they’d driven while distracted, while nearly a third said their own distracted-driving habits had led to a ‘near miss.’

As for the the distractions to which most drivers confess, 72% said they read directions or looked at maps while behind the wheel. Another 67% said they talk on their phones using hands-free tech, and 60% ate or drank while the car was in motion.

In addition, 43% said they drove while tired, 22% read texts and emails while driving, and 14% type texts or emails while driving.

“The risk of distracted driving is real and yet entirely preventable,” said Paul Stone, vice president of personal insurance, sales, and distribution and marketing at Travelers Canada.

“There are simple steps all drivers can take to reduce the risk for everyone on the road, such as setting a mobile device to ‘do not disturb’ mode or leaving a little earlier to avoid rushing to a destination.”

High-pressure jobs also contribute to driver distraction. Among Canadian drivers surveyed, 31% admitted making work-related calls, texts or emails while driving. And 44% of those who did so said they respond because it might be a work emergency. A further 32% said company policies require them to be available at all times.

In response to that issue, some workplaces have developed policies to encourage employees to drive more safely – and 82% of respondents who said their employers have such policies indicated they comply with them.

Words can prevent wrecks

While talking to relatives and friends about distracted driving can be difficult, the survey showed many respondents would listen if a passenger asked them to stop using a mobile device while driving.

Respondents said they’re most comfortable (42%) raising the issue with a spouse or partner. Another 25% said they’d raise the issue with a friend (25%) and 16% would speak up to a parent or guardian.

In contrast, passengers are least inclined to speak up to a taxi or rideshare driver (9%), a co-worker (8%) or boss or manager (2%).

The survey found 61% of Canadian parents worry about their children’s inattentive driving behaviours. Drivers aged 18 to 34 are more likely than the overall population to frequently or sometimes use an interactive map, record videos, take photos, check social media and texts, receive calls, shop online or order food while driving, the survey results said.

Almost a third of respondents also said they speak often with their teen and young adult children about the risks of distracted driving. And, 85% of parents establish limits including:

Cell phone use (47%) Driving in bad weather (43%) Location of travel or distance (38%) Number of passengers allowed (33%).



“There are three things parents can do to prepare teens and young drivers for the road,” Stone said. “Be a role model, be supportive and stay involved.”

Feature image courtesy of iStock.com/manassanant pamai