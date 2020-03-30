What emergency relief will insurers offer customers? Here’s what they told us

Canada’s P&C insurance industry should follow the example of the banking sector and show a united front in presenting options to clients adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to some brokers.

Canada’s six biggest banks released a joint announcement on Mar. 17 that identified some solutions for customers feeling the financial pinch, after “social distancing” caused some businesses to shut down in an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus. In that statement, the banks confirmed they would “work with personal and small business banking customers on a case-by-case basis to provide flexible solutions to help them manage through challenges such as pay disruption due to COVID-19; childcare disruption due to school closures; or those facing illness from COVID-19.”

The banks’ collective set of options includes a six-month deferral for mortgages.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, brokers expressed to Canadian Underwriter that they were hoping to hear the same kind of agreed-upon baseline set of proposals coming from the biggest insurers in Canada. When asked the biggest concerns are of insurance professionals in a CU poll, 51% of respondents picked “managing the needs of clients who may not have the means to pay premiums (or who may want to cut their contracts short).”

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) issued a media release on Mar. 19, stating: “Consumers who have questions about their current insurance coverage or are concerned about their ability to continue to pay their premiums due to the impact of COVID-19 should contact their insurance representative to discuss a potential solution.”

IBC’s release goes on to imply that the unique coverage options offered by insurance make it difficult to offer blanket, baseline solutions for clients who are in dire financial straits.

“Business insurance products, in particular, are often highly specialized and tailored to a client’s unique needs, so it’s important for business insurance customers to engage their insurance representatives in any discussion about their policy,” IBC’s statement says.

Brokers have told Canadian Underwriter that they would like to hear something more cohesive from the insurance companies.

Canadian Underwriter has approached individual companies to ask how they might offer emergency relief to consumers. Some responded with messaging similar to IBC’s, saying emergency situations would be handled on a case by case basis. Others offered some more specifics, while others either chose to not respond or could not meet the deadline. (Canadian Underwriter will be updating this story to post company responses as we receive them.)

To date, Here’s what carriers have told us (in alphabetical order):

Aviva Canada

Canada’s second-biggest carrier is offering three relief options to its customers, according to Phil Gibson, managing director of personal insurance at Aviva Canada. Those are:

Temporarily suspending policy terminations for non-payment of property and personal auto premiums;

Temporarily suspending non-sufficient fund fees; and

Working with customers who are currently facing policy termination in order to defer payments, as appropriate.

Aviva is also following Declaration of Emergency wording found in personal and commercial property insurance policies. The endorsement means that expiry dates or pending cancellations are suspended temporarily in an emergency situation declared by civil authority. The endorsement, as set out by IBC guidelines, can’t exceed 120 consecutive days.

“So far, we’ve received great feedback from our brokers, agents and partners as to how we are responding and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees and their commitment to our brokers and customers in this time of great uncertainty,” Gibson said.

Other relief options could be on the table as the pandemic evolves, he added. “This situation is new to all of us. We hope customers know we’re here, we understand these are challenging times and we’re ready to work with them so we can all get through this.”

CAA Insurance

CAA insurance is offering all of its customers access to CAA MyPlace, its pay-as-you-go option. “It’s an opportunity for auto insurance customers to save on their premiums if they are not using their vehicles; especially in light of recent social distancing restrictions,” said Tony Tsai, vice president of communications and services for CAA Club Group.

The company said it was working with customers as an individual level, but did not provide specifics about the types of options that were being offered.

Northbridge

A number of options are on the table from Northbridge Insurance, said Shari Dodsworth, senior vice president of sales and distribution.

For example, the company is adjusting coverage terms, offering flexible payment solutions, and giving “clear direction” on what customers should do in the event of a claim.

She also pointed to the establishment of Northbridge’s COVID-19 resource centre website, which offers an FAQ section on helping customers mitigate risk, make a business continuity plan, and plan pandemic response efforts.

“These are unprecedented times for Canadian businesses,” Dodsworth told Canadian Underwriter. “We know that our customers are facing a lot of disruption and uncertainty right now, and have been working closely with our network of trusted broker partners to address the challenges they’re facing.”

SGI Canada

SGI Canada has been in regular contact with its customers and brokers partners regarding flexible payment options, according to chief operating officer Randy MacFarlane. The public insurer is offering to defer payments up to one month, spread them out over the remaining payments in the policy, or switch payment plans with no financial penalty.

“The Emergency Declaration Endorsement has been invoked on eligible policies and this has also been communicated to our brokers,” he said, adding that SGI will continue to keep an eye on the pandemic as it evolves and how it may affect customers. “We know brokers are critical to helping us get through this crisis, and we’re here to support them every step of the way.”

Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

A spokesperson for Wawanesa pointed Canadian Underwriter to its website where the company has outlined options for financial relief.

“We’re working with your broker to make every attempt to avoid policy cancellations for non-payment of insurance premiums for the foreseeable future,” the company website says. It adds that clients should contact their broker if they receive a notice of cancellation.

The website also states that the non-sufficient funds (NSF) fee will be waived if a client’s bank account doesn’t have enough money to pay for premiums. Further, if a client was to pay for their renewal in full, brokers can help in creating a more flexible payment plan.

And if a client is having trouble paying their premium, Wawanesa is asking them to contact their broker about their situation.