McLarens acquires MGB Claims Consultants

Canadian adjusting firm MGB Claims Consultants Inc. has been acquired by McLarens, a Norcross, Ga.-based insurance service provider.

The financial terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed.

Shawn Malik, James Giffen and Shawn Burnett – who founded MGB in 2010 – will continue to manage the business. In addition to its Toronto head office, MGB also has offices in Burlington, Ont., Calgary and Vancouver.

“The addition of MGB Claims is a complementary fit with McLarens’ ambitious growth strategy and market expansion in North America,” McLarens said in a release.

MGB handles complex commercial claims including course of construction, equipment breakdown, product liability, errors and omissions, data breach and social engineering fraud, among others.

“The MGB Claims team will add significant and multi-faceted complex loss management expertise and technical skills to McLarens’ existing aviation and natural resources operations in Canada,” McLarens said.

Founded in Scotland in 1931, McLarens operates in 41 countries, providing loss adjusting, claims and risk management services, as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying.

Worldwide, McLarens provides services in property and casualty claims, crisis management, environmental consulting and third-party administration.

McLarens announced in July it has a new 5,500-square foot London, England office intended as McLaren’s hub for its Britain & Ireland operations, as well as McLarens’s London Market division. That new office is on Lime Street new the Lloyd’s building.

