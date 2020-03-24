How Intact will handle claims in an era of social distancing

Intact is assuring clients and brokers that they are “working around the clock” to keep the claims journey moving forward with as little interruption as possible.

“We have mobilized our claims department to be there for our brokers and customers, and we are working around the clock to provide the necessary guidance, information, and communications,” an Intact spokesperson told Canadian Underwriter.

As more people work from home and in a digital environment to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the claims process will keep pace by adopting temporary measures.

“During this critical time, we are focused on removing as many barriers as we can,” the Intact spokesperson said. “For example, we have implemented temporary changes to our claims process including, when possible, leveraging electronic payments so that we can get money to customers faster and easier.”

Also, the company said, digital solutions will allow Intact customers to send and receive documents, as well as include electronic signatures.

“The decisions we are taking will continue to be guided by public health officials and our priority is the well-being and safety of our employees, while ensuring that our business remains operational,” Intact’s spokesperson said. “We have developed guidelines for employees aimed at minimizing in-person contact, while ensuring that we can continue to provide a second-to-none customer experience.”

The company said customers can continue to reach them through 24/7 claims hotlines, through its Claims Centre online, and via mobile apps. Intact said it would share as much information as it could with employees, customers, and brokers going forward. “This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will take a problem-solving approach as we work through new situations and deal with questions that may come our way.”

Editor’s note: There’s more on this story to come. We’ve reached out to various experts and will provide additional coverage on this topic as more information becomes available.