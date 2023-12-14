How restoration firms are growing in Canada

With natural disasters on the rise, restoration firms are responding to the growing need through expansions and acquisitions, according to recent announcements.

Intact subsidiary On Side Restoration has acquired Superior Disaster Services Ltd., in a deal that closed Dec. 1, the company announced.

“Welcoming Superior Disaster to the team as the 17th and 18th branches in Ontario, the company will strengthen its capacity along [highway] 401 and will extend its service offering across the province,” the release said.

Superior Disaster Services is a family owned, round-the-clock emergency response service that operates an additional two specialized divisions: Superior Cleaners and Superior Restoration and Contracting. The company services residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers. Its warehouses are located in Cobourg and Peterborough.

“Part of their uniqueness is their reputation for handling specialty and large losses, and On Side Restoration is very pleased to welcome their team to the company and to continue to innovate for customers within the Ontario market,” the release reads.

Through the acquisition, On Side will welcome twelve employees from Superior Disaster into the company.

In a related development, First Onsite Property Restoration opened a new branch in Regina, Sask., just weeks after expanding in Trois Rivieres, Qc.

The company has operated in and around Regina for years by bringing in team members and resources when needed, but demand has risen, the company said in a release.

“As the demand continued to increase for the company’s presence in the area, First Onsite responded to its clients’ requests for local operations by investing in the Regina facility, with satisfaction that the company is meeting a need to provide reliable, top-notch restoration services for the Regina area communities,” the release said.

This branch location represents the ninth capital city location for First Onsite in Canada.

“Regina was the next logical step for us in western Canada and now we’re in every major city in the west. This is a great location for us given that Regina is on a major trucking and train route that follows the Trans-Canada Highway through the prairie provinces, with plenty of commercial clients and a growing residential base,” Jamie Mackie, regional vice president, Prairies, said in the release.

Feature image by iStock.com/IndyEdge