Why construction exclusion did not apply to this building under renovation

Ontario’s Divisional Court will not hear an appeal from Intact of an earlier court finding that a building renovation does not necessarily trigger an “under-construction” exclusion.

In Tataryn v. Axa Insurance Canada, released Jan. 9, 2020, Ontario Superior Court Justice Pierre Roger found that a construction exclusion in an AXA Insurance Canada property policy applies to new construction, not a renovation.

Intact acquired AXA Canada’s operations in 2011. The May 7, 2021 Divisional Court ruling denied Intact’s leave to appeal.

The case has yet to go to trial. Susan Tataryn was operating a tax law practice from her Ottawa home when she experienced two water damage incidents – the first in December 2010, and the second in March 2012. She was insured by AXA Insurance Canada.

The 2010 event occurred after an internal plumbing malfunction. The 2012 event occurred when the client’s boiler system malfunctioned. Tataryn’s property “was undergoing significant renovations prior to the first occurrence, and these renovations remained largely in abeyance up until the second occurrence,” Roger wrote in his 2020 ruling.

Tataryn sued AXA Insurance Canada (now known as Intact Insurance Company of Canada), adjuster Charles McLeod, broker Irvin Hoffman, and brokerage Cohen & Lord Insurance Brokers Limited.

The lawsuit against the brokers was dismissed in 2020.

None of the claimant’s allegations have been proven in court. AXA Insurance Canada made some payments to Tataryn arising from the 2010 incident but the client and the insurer disagreed on the amount of the loss.

Tataryn asked the Ontario Superior Court to find that her property was not under construction at the time of the 2012 incident and therefore not subject to the “building is under construction” exclusion in the AXA policy. Justice Roger sided with Tatryn on this specific issue.

The AXA Canada policy did not define “construction,” Justice Roger noted.

In finding that renovation is not the same as construction, Justice Roger cited Wilson v. Ina Insurance Co. of Canada, released in 1993 by the Court of Appeal for British Columbia. In Wilson, B.C.’s appeal court cited Black’s Law Dictionary, which defines construction as “the creation of something new, as distinguished from the repair or improvement of something already existing.”

As a result of finding that Tataryn’s policy did not exclude the 2012 loss on the grounds of the construction exclusion, Justice Roger dismissed Tataryn’s lawsuit against her broker for not obtaining insurance that would have covered a property under construction.

The January 2020 decision does not mean Tataryn won her case. It only means AXA cannot rely on the construction exclusion. Several other rulings were made in the same decision. Among them, both the carrier and adjuster were ordered to provide certain documents and additional examinations for discovery.

Originally, the time to set the lawsuit for trial was scheduled Aug. 30, 2020. In a September 2020 ruling, Justice Roger extended the date for setting a trial to Dec. 31, 2021.

