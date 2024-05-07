ALEXANDER HOLBURN GROWS WITH ADDITION OF WELL-KNOWN TORONTO INSURANCE LAWYERS

Addition of former Reain Lui Stock LLP lawyers bolsters established insurance practice.

TORONTO, ON, MAY 7, 2024/insPRESS/ – Last Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Canadian law firm Alexander Holburn announced the addition of lawyers Chris Reain, Emily Stock and Nicola Brankley to the Partnership. The firm also welcomed three new Associates: Brandon Cook, Grace Tran, and Jeremy Brodeur. This expansion doubles the size of the firm’s Ontario footprint and significantly bolsters an already strong insurance practice.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of this team who will add considerable experience to our insurance group nationally,” said Managing Partner Christopher Hirst. “We’ve had a very positive response from clients and look forward to better serving those with business in Ontario.”

Alexander Holburn has grown significantly in Ontario since opening the doors to its Toronto office in 2019. In January they promoted three of their Ontario lawyers: Ian Breneman, Jennifer Huneault and Mike Furyk to the Partnership. With the addition of the group from Reain Lui Stock LLP (RLS), the firm’s Toronto office will now have 6 partners and over 10 lawyers to support their client’s growing needs. This represents a sizable addition to Alexander Holburn’s insurance group and greatly increases the firm’s ability to assist clients across Canada.

“Joining a firm with an established and growing insurance practice made sense for myself and my partners from RLS as we will be able to take on larger and more complex files,” said Emily Stock, who began her career at Alexander Holburn as a first-year call and is thrilled to return to the firm as a Partner.

Chris Reain, one of RLS’s founding partners, shares this sentiment.

“From a small boutique we could not always build the resources to match the opportunities and meet the demand,” said Reain. “We’re excited to be able to offer expanded services to our clients and look forward to supporting them from this new platform.”

With over 60 years combined experience, the new partners are well-known in the Ontario insurance and legal market. Chris Reain brings extensive advocacy experience as a commercial and insurance litigator with a broad business litigation practice. Emily Stock is an accomplished insurance litigator with a focus on financial and construction matters and complex coverage. Nicola Brankley is growing a litigation coverage practice focused on finding creative solutions for difficult disputes.

“Our goal was to grow our insurance group without losing sight of who we are as a firm,” said Partner Todd Davies, a senior member of Alexander Holburn’s insurance practice. “This addition to the partnership will enable us to continue to provide exceptional legal counsel with the client-service focus our clients have come to expect.”

Alexander Holburn has built a strong reputation of client-focused service over more than 50 years and is excited to continue building on its commercial litigation, insurance defense and coverage practice areas in Toronto.

