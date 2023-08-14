Applications are open for Ecclesiastical Insurance’s 2023 Community Impact Grant

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 14, 2023/insPRESS/ – From August 14th to September 15th, Ecclesiastical Insurance will be accepting applications for its Community Impact Grant program. Established in 2017, the Community Impact Grant program has helped over 200 registered charities and non-profits across Canada. Among other projects, Community Impact Grant funding has enabled these organizations to provide shelter and food security for children and families, help at-risk and disenfranchised youth, provide special services for vulnerable and underserved people, as well as support initiatives that help preserve Canada’s diverse communities.

“We are incredibly proud of the many successful projects realized by past Community Impact Grant recipients,” said Jacinta Whyte, Chair of Ecclesiastical’s Canadian Grant Giving Committee. “As we launch our 2023 program, we look forward to continuing to help Canadian charities make a measurable and important difference to the lives of people in need and, in so doing, deliver sustainable, long-term benefits to their communities.”

“As a specialist insurance company,” added David Huebel, President of Ecclesiastical Canada, “our mission is to protect those who enrich the lives of others. We are deeply committed to the core principles that fuel this mission––namely, to give back, support the diverse communities we serve, preserve our country’s unique heritage and cultures, and contribute to the greater good. Our Community Impact Grant program continues to advance these foundational values.”

About Ecclesiastical Insurance

Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. Proudly part of the Benefact Group, we are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

Ecclesiastical was also named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2022 for the 10th consecutive year, and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2023 for the 5th consecutive year.

###

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact:

Carolyn Hawthorn, Head of Brand, Corporate Social Responsibility & Giving

chawthorn@ecclesiastical.ca

416.484.4918