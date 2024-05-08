APRIL Canada Announces New Leadership and Accelerates Its Transformation to Enhance Customer Experience

Voir français ci-dessous

TORONTO, ON, MAY 8, 2024/insPRESS/ – Every day, you place your trust in us and share your expectations regarding offers and customer experience, and we are highly attentive to the bond that unites us.

To accelerate our transformation and offer you an enriched experience, the APRIL group has decided to bring together the activities of APRIL Canada and APRIL Marine Canada under the joint leadership of Marie-Eve Paquette, formerly General Manager of April Marine Canada, and Florian Chabanette as Deputy General Managers.

Marie-Eve and Florian, each bringing complementary expertise and backed by extensive experience in insurance and business management, share a passion for customer service and a culture of efficiency. Having been in their roles during a transitional phase for several weeks, they are working with the Canadian teams to achieve the following ambitions:

To enhance the quality of the customer experience, from underwriting to management

To develop APRIL’s activities in Canada by providing high-value solutions and services

We look forward to working together to combine our expertise and responsiveness.

For more information, please contact:

Sophie-Gabrielle Martin

Product Marketing and Communications Manager

(450) 363-1720

Sophie-gabrielle.martin@april.ca

APRIL Canada annonce une nouvelle direction et accélère sa transformation pour améliorer l’expérience client

TORONTO, ON, MAI 8, 2024/insPRESS/ – Au quotidien, vous nous faites confiance et vous nous faites part de vos attentes en matière d’offres et d’expérience client et nous sommes très attentifs à ce lien qui nous unit.

Afin d’accélérer notre transformation pour vous offrir une expérience enrichie, le groupe APRIL a choisi de rapprocher les activités d’APRIL Canada et APRIL Marine Canada sous le co-pilotage de Marie-Eve Paquette, jusqu’alors directrice générale d’April Marine Canada, et Florian Chabanette en tant que Directeurs généraux Délégués.

Marie-Eve et Florian, chacun apportant une expertise complémentaire, et forts d’une longue expérience en assurance et management d’entreprise, partagent la passion du service client et une culture de l’efficacité. Occupant leur poste dans une phase de transition depuis plusieurs semaines, ils travaillent, avec l’ensemble des équipes canadiennes, à réaliser les ambitions suivantes :

De réhausser la qualité de l’expérience client, de la souscription à la gestion ;

De développer l’activité d’APRIL au Canada avec la mise à disposition de solutions et services à forte valeur ajoutée pour vous et vos assurés.

Nous avons hâte de pouvoir travailler ensemble pour mettre en commun notre expertise et notre réactivité.

Pour plus d’information, veuillez contacter :

Sophie-Gabrielle Martin

Responsable Communications et Marketing Produit

(450) 363-1720

Sophie-gabrielle.martin@april.ca

