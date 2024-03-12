ARAG Legal Solutions partners with Aviva Canada to offer Legal Helpline service for enterprise commercial P&C business customers.

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 12, 2024/insPRESS/ – ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. is proud to partner with Aviva Canada, one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, to integrate their unlimited Legal Helpline service into Aviva Business policies*.

The partnership provides Aviva Canada’s commercial customers with access to a broad team of specialized lawyers, who provide confidential general legal assistance and information over the phone for any legal problem affecting their business in Canada.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Aviva Canada to offer this valuable service to their commercial policyholders,” says Peter Dempster, CEO of ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. A recent study commissioned by ARAG revealed that 7 out of 10 Canadian small business owners dealt with at least one legal dispute between 2019 and 2022.[i] “The Legal Helpline is a critical first layer of defence in helping Canadian business owners mitigate their legal risks, and to help them better understand their legal rights within an uncertain economic landscape.”

“We are pleased to be able to offer our commercial customers an additional layer of assistance to help protect their businesses from any legal problem they may face,” says Fred Shurbaji, Managing Director, Aviva Business. “With the support of ARAG, we can help ensure commercial customers are supported through challenging times, now and into the future.”

*Conditions apply.

About ARAG Legal Solutions Inc.

ARAG Legal Solutions Inc. (ARAG) is the Canadian market leader and managing general agent specializing exclusively in Legal Expense Insurance. Working with broker, insurer, and mutual partners, ARAG creates access to justice solutions for Canadian families, small business owners, strata councils / condominium boards and residential landlords. Its policies are underwritten by HDI Global Specialty SE.

ARAG is part of the ARAG Group, the largest family-owned enterprise in the German insurance industry. Active in 19 countries – including the US and Australia – ARAG is also represented by international branches, subsidiaries, and shareholdings in numerous international markets in which it holds a leading position as a provider of legal insurance and legal services. With around 4,700 employees, the Group generates revenue and premium income totalling more than €2.2 billion.

More at: ARAG.ca

____________________________

