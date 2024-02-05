BELFOR & WINMAR – Partners in Sustainability

LONDON, ON, FEBRUARY 5, 2024/insPRESS/ – BELFOR and WINMAR®, leaders in the restoration industry, are undertaking a comprehensive initiative to bolster their commitment to environmental sustainability. This initiative is centered around the implementation of a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction Strategy, spanning from 2022 to 2030. This strategy is a critical component of BELFOR and WINMAR®’s overarching objective to conform with the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), aiming for emission reductions in line with the parameters of a 1.5-degree Celsius warming scenario. “While we remain competitors in the restoration industry, we believe that Environmental Stewardship is everyone’s responsibility and together we can do our part and accomplish more.” stated Glenn Woolfrey, President of WINMAR®.

The partnership is concentrating its efforts on several pivotal areas, namely Operational GHG Reduction Measures, Renewable Energy Sourcing, and Target-Setting. This strategy is informed by the insights gained from BELFOR’s 2021 GHG Inventory, which pinpointed fleet fuel consumption and waste generation as significant sources of emissions. In response, the company is adopting cutting-edge approaches, including the implementation of a fleet renewal and vehicle electrification program. Furthermore, the company is engaging in collaborations with external waste management vendors and industry counterparts such as WINMAR® to incorporate principles of the circular economy, with the aim of markedly diminishing landfill waste, a notable challenge in the property restoration industry.

In parallel, BELFOR and WINMAR® are actively investigating opportunities for renewable energy sourcing, especially for their facilities situated in regions characterized by high-carbon electricity grids. This includes the adoption of strategies for the procurement of Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs), particularly in the form of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs), with the objective of achieving 100% renewable electricity to address the company’s considerable Scope 2 GHG emissions. “BELFOR and WINMAR® continue to be strong competitors. We don’t however compete when it comes to our environment. Sustainability practices should not be a competitor’s edge but rather should be a common universal goal of everyone in our business.” stated Aaron Depooter, President BELFOR Canada.

This collaborative endeavor between BELFOR and WINMAR® represents a significant advancement in the pursuit of sustainability and climate responsibility within the property restoration industry. It underscores the criticality of transforming the insights derived from GHG Inventory analyses into robust, effective corporate strategies that drive decarbonization and generate meaningful climate action.