Bob Tisdale Joins Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) Board of Directors

WELLAND, ON, AUGUST 21, 2023/insPRESS/ – Billyard Insurance Group (BIG) welcomes Bob Tisdale to the rapidly growing brokerage’s Board of Directors. With over four decades of experience and deep expertise in the insurance sector, Tisdale’s appointment brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to the company.

Throughout his career, Tisdale wore many hats and held prominent insurance industry roles. Most notably, he operated as the President and Chief Operating Officer for both Pembridge Insurance Company and Pafco Insurance Company before retiring in 2020. Post-retirement, he has maintained a strong presence in the industry as a part-time professor, advisor, and board member to multiple prominent companies – showcasing his exceptional leadership and lifelong dedication to insurance.

“Bob Tisdale’s appointment to our Board of Directors is an exciting moment for Billyard Insurance Group. Bob brings extensive experience, leadership, and a deep-rooted understanding of the industry that will undoubtedly elevate the firm and drive our company forward,” stated Stephen Billyard, CEO of BIG. “We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and look forward to his contributions.”

Tisdale’s reputation as an insurance expert has been consistently acknowledged by peers and professionals. In addition to his profound list of professional titles, Tisdale has received numerous designations throughout his career, including Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP), Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP), Canadian Risk Manager (CRM), and Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D). “I am looking forward to assisting BIG to continue to grow profitably, becoming a dominant and respected broker brand across Canada. I am excited to be joining this innovative team,” said Tisdale of his recent appointment.

“With the addition of Bob Tisdale to the Board of Directors, Billyard Insurance Group is poised to strengthen our position as a forward-thinking industry leader,” stated Cody Douma, COO at BIG. “His guidance will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the company’s future endeavours and ensure we are doing everything we can to provide the best insurance experience to Canadian consumers.”

Billyard Insurance Group plans to announce further additions to its Board of Directors. More details will be released at a later date.

