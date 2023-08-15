Canadian Broker Network announces PI Excellence Award Recipients

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 15, 2023/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN), Canada’s leading network of independent insurance brokers, is pleased to announce its PI Excellence award recipients recognizing the outstanding achievements of CBN Member’s Top Personal Insurance Performers.

Congratulations to the following individuals on their significant achievements:

Acera Insurance: Donna-Lea Billesberger, Leanne Lawson, Carol Moeller, Sheralea Moon Raymond

AIM Insurance: Teresa Culver

Cal LeGrow Insurance: Danielle O’Neill

FCA Insurance Brokers: Greg Purkis

Lawrie Insurance Group: Devon Bestard, Mark Poce

MacLeod Lorway Insurance: Laurie MacKinnon

Sharp Insurance: Nick Owen

Vienneau Insurance: Tracy Boudreau

About the Canadian Broker Network

Canadian Broker Network (CBN) is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2.5 billion in property casualty premiums, as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 100 offices across Canada and more than 2,000 employees. CBN provides independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging its collective wisdom, experience and connections and helping members gain the scale and benefits needed for future success. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002 originally designed to exchange best practices, today CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth and independence help us ensure we deliver the best possible value proposition to our clients, employees and insurer partners.

Fiercely Independent & Proudly Canadian

For more information on CBN and a list of our members, visit canadianbrokernetwork.com

