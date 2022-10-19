CEP Forensic Inc. and LRI Engineering Inc. Consolidate

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – CEP Forensic Inc., a premier national forensic engineering provider, is pleased to announce the merger with LRI Engineering Inc., a leading company in Canada for fire protection engineering and building code consulting services. Supported by BDC Capital – Growth Equity Partners, the shareholders have joined to create a leader in the field of risk management and technical services.

Based in downtown Toronto and also operating offices in Ottawa, Calgary and Montreal, LRI is a Canadian-owned engineering firm specializing in Building and Fire Code consulting, fire protection engineering, and emergency planning. Services are provided from building design conception through occupancy and include fire protection programs, drawing reviews, fire alarm and suppression system design, emergency response planning and training, fire drills, and liaising with regulatory authorities. LRI works closely with many of the country’s largest property owners as well as the most prestigious architectural firms.

Driven by the goal to build a unique niche service portfolio and provide complimentary engineering services across Canada, CEP and LRI are joining forces to propel the company further. With both companies being leaders and having strong brand recognition in their respective market segment, an independent branding strategy will be maintained.

“Officially bringing LRI and CEP together makes so much sense as our values & objectives align so closely,” said Eric Esselink, Chief Executive Officer of LRI Engineering Inc. “We feel the time is right for consolidation in our space, and combining the management of LRI and CEP with the expertise from BDC Capital, bodes well for our future” added Michael Devine, Chief Financial Officer of LRI Engineering.

Commenting on the acquisition, Benoit Godin, P.Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of CEP expressed two things: “We believe wholeheartedly in our strategic plan and pairing with our friends at LRI is a big step towards our goal. Moreover, we are extremely proud that we have also paired with new shareholders that include BDC Capital. Keeping the company Canadian owned is a major priority for us, so having them on board was not only fantastic but the best avenue for the future of our clients, employees and shareholders.”

For his part, Guillaume Felx, Partner, Growth Equity Partners at BDC Capital said: “We are very proud to support CEP Forensic and LRI Engineering in their joint growth strategy. Partnering with their strong, passionate and experienced management teams directly aligns with BDC Capital’s broader goal of supporting SMEs in their ambition to become national leaders.”

About CEP Forensic

CEP Forensic is a Canadian forensic engineering firm, with over 40 years of experience, more than 125 employees, and over 72,000 investigations completed to date. From our 10 offices from Moncton to Vancouver, we offer services in every discipline from electrical engineering to collision reconstruction. Get to know us at: cep-experts.ca

About LRI Engineering

LRI provides Building and Fire Code consulting, fire protection engineering, and emergency planning. Founded in 1986, LRI is the largest wholly Canadian-owned engineering firm that specializes exclusively in these services. LRI applies creativity, innovation and integrity to fire protection engineering to assist our clients in realizing their goals. Learn more: lrifire.com

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. With over $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country’s most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital.