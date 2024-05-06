CHES’ Comprehensive Event Insurance: One Policy, Year-Round Coverage

TORONTO, ON, MAY 6, 2024/insPRESS/ – As summer approaches, it brings back a flurry of special events and food trucks in the country. These occasions are distinctive in their nature, necessitating event organizers to ensure they are adequately covered. Recognizing this, CHES Special Risk, a renowned Canadian insurance provider, stresses the importance of securing the right insurance—a fundamental step for event organizers to navigate potential risks effectively.

Gary Hirst, CEO and President of CHES Special Risk, emphasizes the significance of insurance for event organizers: “We understand the importance of event organizers obtaining insurance prior to each event to shield themselves from unforeseen risks. At CHES, we streamline this process into a one-time task. Brokers can provide their clients with CHES’ Master Special Event Liability policy, customized to suit their needs for a full year.”

CHES Special Risk’s comprehensive approach aims to simplify the insurance process for brokers and insureds. By offering a Comprehensive master policy, both parties save time and money, eliminating the need to procure and issue a single short-term policy for each scheduled event. This streamlined approach not only enhances efficiency but also allows brokers to deliver exceptional service to their clients, leading to increased client retention.

Key features of CHES Special Risk’s coverage include protection against third-party bodily injury and property damage arising from events. The product offerings extend to mitigating financial losses and bodily injuries, including those resulting from food-borne illnesses, providing a robust safety net for event organizers.

For further details on CHES Special Risk's Liability product offering and to explore tailored insurance solutions, interested brokers are encouraged to contact the dedicated underwriting team at CHES Special Risk

